Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $738.47 million, with estimates ranging from $713.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE OIS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.