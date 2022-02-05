Zacks: Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $689.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $695.00 million and the lowest is $683.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,048. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after acquiring an additional 232,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after purchasing an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

