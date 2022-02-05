Zacks: Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 247,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,775. The firm has a market cap of $648.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 353,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

