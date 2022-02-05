Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post $391.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.61 million and the highest is $404.00 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $383.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 463,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

