Zacks: Analysts Expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEAV opened at $9.55 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

