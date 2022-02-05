Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.96 Million

Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $721.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

COLD opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

