Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s earnings. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $7.55 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

