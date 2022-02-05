Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

LPRO stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 546,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,615,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,935,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

