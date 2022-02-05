Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.99). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.26) to ($8.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 48,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.