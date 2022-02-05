Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

