Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $146.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $149.50 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $88.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $517.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.20 million to $527.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $699.77 million, with estimates ranging from $674.30 million to $749.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $70,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

