Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. Waste Connections reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.85. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

