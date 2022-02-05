Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to announce sales of $1.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 106.9% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 93,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $30.70 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

