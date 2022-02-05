Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.68 million, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.