Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 5,030,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,994,563. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.76. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $71,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

