Zacks: Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,206. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.