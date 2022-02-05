Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. 3,182,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,022. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.