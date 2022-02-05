Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.57. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,393.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 487,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

