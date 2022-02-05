Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.69. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

