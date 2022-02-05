Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $1.00. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 58,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

