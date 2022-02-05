Zacks: Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.00 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.41.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

