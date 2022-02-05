Zacks: Brokerages Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,075. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

