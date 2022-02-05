Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 1,518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

SOL opened at $5.21 on Friday. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

