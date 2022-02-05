Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

MITO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

