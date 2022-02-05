Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.18. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. 1,584,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

