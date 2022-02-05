ZB Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.30 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $83.70 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

