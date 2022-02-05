ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $952,415.75 and $5,001.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00285893 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00079879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00110372 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

