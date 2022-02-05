Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0009

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,438.34 and $20.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00581216 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars.

