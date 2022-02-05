Zebi Token Reaches Market Cap of $332,839.96 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $332,839.96 and $6,313.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.33 or 0.07233687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.01 or 0.99866937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,134,607,323 coins and its circulating supply is 932,651,388 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

