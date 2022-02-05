Zel Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00283468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00078850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00110562 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

