Zelwin (ZLW) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Zelwin has a total market cap of $79.54 million and $528,615.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

