Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Zendesk worth $45,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

