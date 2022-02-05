ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $345,477.62 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00185552 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00031500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00072967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00381547 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

