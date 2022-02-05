Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after acquiring an additional 42,775 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $881,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

