Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

ZG opened at $47.74 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

