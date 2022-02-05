ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.02. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 5,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

