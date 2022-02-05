Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock worth $5,924,269 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

