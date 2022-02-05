ZooKeeper 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $125,113.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $125,113.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.95 or 0.07246947 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,468.58 or 0.99842463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006619 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 103,677,960 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

