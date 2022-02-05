ZooKeeper (ZOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $425,363.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $6.67 million and $425,363.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 103,978,643 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

