ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Shares of ZTO opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

