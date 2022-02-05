ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $404,650.77 and approximately $198.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.00397261 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

