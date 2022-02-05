Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.