-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

