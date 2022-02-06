$0.05 EPS Expected for Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on DH. began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,013,000.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,341. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

