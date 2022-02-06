-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 106,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.57.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

