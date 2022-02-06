$0.08 EPS Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Expensify stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 138,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

