$0.08 EPS Expected for Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.
Expensify stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 138,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.
About Expensify
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.