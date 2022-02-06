$0.18 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

KRP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 320,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,975. The firm has a market cap of $883.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

