-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.12). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutanix.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.
Shares of NTNX opened at $27.10 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.
