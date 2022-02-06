$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 1,865,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,660. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

