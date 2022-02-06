-$0.24 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNT. Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,110,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 365,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

